Kenya and Zimbabwe will not take part in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced.

“As a consequence of having failed to have their suspensions by FIFA set aside, CAF has confirmed that both Kenya and Zimbabwe will not participate in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 qualifiers,” the CAF statement reads.

The qualifiers will kick-off on 1st June 2022.

CAF had included the two countries in the official draw earlier in April 2022 on condition that the suspension must be lifted two weeks before their first match day.

Kenya and Zimbabwe, suspended for political interference, have not yet met the criteria required by the FIFA Congress as a prerequisite for lifting their suspension.

Because of the suspension, the following will apply:

The two associations; Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) will be considered losers and eliminated from the competition.

Groups C and K will be composed only of three teams and the order of the matches will be maintained in accordance with the match schedule that has been communicated to the teams after the draw.

The first and runner-up teams of those groups will qualify to the final tournament.

The Harambee Stars, whose most recent Nations Cup appearance was in 2019, had been due to play in Cameroon on 4 June while Zimbabwe, who have been present at the last three finals, were set to host Liberia five days later.

It means that Group C, in which Kenya had been placed, will now compromise of Cameroon, Namibia and Burundi while Zimbabwe’s Group K has been reduced to just Morocco, South Africa and Liberia.

The top two from the groups will qualify for next year’s tournament in Ivory Coast.

The bans imposed by Fifa in February came after both country’s governments stepped in to disband their respective federations.