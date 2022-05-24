President Museveni set to campaign for NRM’s Ojok Oulanyah

The National Chairman of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), President Yoweri Kaguta T. Museveni is today, Tuesday 24th May 2022 expected in Omoro district where he will campaign for the NRM party flag bearer in the Omoro County By-election Andrew Ojok Oulanyah.

According to the party draft program, Museveni will address two scientific meetings, one at Opit Senior Secondary School playground in Omoro town council, where he will meet party leaders from the sub-counties of Lakwana, Lakwaya, Akidi and Omoro Town Council.

The President will also address leaders from Odek, Lalogi, Acet Town council and Orapwoyo sub counties at another rally in Odek Sub-county.

He is also expected to give guidance on key issues concerning the district as well as the district party structures. The party chairman will also galvanize support of the people of Omoro for Ojok who seeks to replace his father the late Jacob L’Okori Oulanyah.

Before heading to campaigns, Museveni will pay a courtesy visit to Mzee Nathan Okori, the father of the late Speaker of Parliament Oulanyah, at his home in Lalogi village to commiserate with the family and thereafter lay a wreath on the grave to pay his respects to the fallen former NRM party vice chairperson for Northern Uganda.

The Party National Chairman’s visit follows three weeks of vigorous campaigns that have been spearheaded by Secretary General, the Rt. Hon. Richard Todwong, along with directors from the secretariat including; director for mobilization, Hon. Rosemary Nansubuga Sseninde, director for communication, Hon Emmanuel Dombo Lumala and Hajjat Medina Naham, the director for Finance and Administration, among other party district leaders.

The people of Omoro County will on Thursday the 26th May, 2022 be lining up to choose their next Member of Parliament following the demise of Jacob Oulanyah.

The Omoro by-election attracted six candidates that include; Ojok Andrew Oulanyah (NRM), Onen Jimmy Walter (IND), Odonga Terence (IND), Tolit Simon Akecha (NUP), Kizza Oscar (ANT), and Odong Justine (FDC).