RUBiS Energy joins Rotary Uganda to equip school girls in Northern Uganda with pads

RUBiS Energy Uganda has donated Shs 10 million in an initiative to pad girls in Northern Uganda and also decarbonize the environment through tree planting.

Speaking at the flag off, Henry Karuhanga, the CSR Referent at RUBiS Energy Uganda said, “The initiatives proposed by Rotaract stood out from the various optional proposals we received for CSR this year and spoke best to our strategy which has reducing our environmental footprint through decarbonization of energy substitution, promoting safe working environments and contributing to a more virtuous society as the core pillars.”

Jemimmah Aupata, the Fuel and Specialities Sales Manager at RUBiS Energy Uganda added that “Many girls are unable to attend classes and attain a good education due to lack of menstrual sanitary towels, an issue that can easily be resolved if we come together and provide these items.”

“As part of our Corporate Social Responsibility, we are donating reusable pads worth Shs 5 million to be sent to the girls in Northern Uganda and also providing fuel to the Rotary team that will be travelling upcountry to make these donations and also embark on a tree-planting drive,” Aupata added.

“There is a tendency to skip classes or completely drop out of school due to lack of proper menstrual hygiene. We hope that these reusable pads can help the girls stay in school and have a chance at a good education without any interferences,” she remarked.

A report by Build Africa indicated that, of the 80 days allocated to a school term, 29.7 per cent of the adolescent girl miss a minimum of four days per cycle including examination days, important class presentations and the introduction of new topics.

Also present at the event was Steven Munabi, a Rotary member himself and the Engineering Manager at Rubis Energy Uganda who emphasized that, “Menstruation should not be looked at as a taboo nor should the young girls face discrimination for a normal human body experience. Steven noted further saying, “Education in this day and time is crucial, no one should miss the chance to a better future due to lack of proper menstrual care products.”

Speaking on behalf of Rotary Uganda, Ian Mwiine commended RUBiS Energy for their efforts in the pad donation drive. “We’d like to thank the team from RUBiS for joining hands with us as we strive to ensure girls across the country have access to proper menstrual hygiene towels.”

“The pads we are donating are reusable and more favorable because they can be used for a long time hence reducing the cases of absenteeism in girls due to periods,” Ian said.