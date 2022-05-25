The popular Bakiga Nation cultural festival dubbed ‘Rukundo Egumeho’, one of the most attended cultural-social events in Kampala is set to return for the 9th edition on June 3rd, 2022 at Former Zoe Grounds in Lugogo with doors opening at 11am in full gear.

The socio-cultural event has for the last eight editions brought together Uganda’s top A-listers and revellers for enjoyment with the Kiga (energetic) dance capturing and cementing its mark in top events about Kampala-city.

It being on Martyrs’ day, the event is also expected to feature a cross section of pilgrims who will have come from Kigezi to join their fellows at Namugongo so that they can as well enjoy the pinch of their Kampala based relatives, clansmen and women.

Stories Continues after ad

The event boss, Owen Bigombe revealed that this edition will take notches higher in engagement and enjoyment and a true celebration of culture.

“We have moved to a bigger and spacious venue, Former Zoe grounds (behind Game Store – Lugogo) which means the security will be tight and convenient – while observing anti-Covid SOPs, will be on point!” said Bigombe.

Themed ‘Going Back to our roots’, the edition is slated to attract a great crowd of mainly Kampala-based Bakiga and Banyankore and all lovers of cultural tourism, who enjoy connecting with their traditional customs, eating, taking traditional drinks; ‘bushera’ and ‘enturire’ made out of millet and sorghum and competitive games among others.

He also added that there will be lots of performances from cultural troupes, guest artistes and entertainers doubled with great music to keep the revellers engaged from time to time at only Shs20,000.

“There will be a thrill of a series of activities – games, emigane (storytelling), shaku shaku (riddles & proverbs), networking, e’Kizino (Kakitari dance), okweshongora (music) and cultural socializing and so much more.

The event has attracted key sponsors such as Coca-Cola, Stanbic FleiPay, Roke Telkom and TINDI – adding a face to the action set to blaze the celebrations.

For the past editions, this cultural social festival has been able to achieve unity, solidarity, love, and hopefully an inspiration to other cultures in Uganda in embracing the same.

Bigombe further revealed that the organisation has reached at other achievements such as Buhandagazi Primary School Classroom blocks construction project -Rukungiri (2018 to date) the Seed of Hope women and children initiative in Bunyonyi Island in South Western Uganda which provided clothing and seedlings (2016), Graceville Home of Girls – Home to vulnerable girls; giving shelter to 100 -30 young girl (2016 – 2022) and also leading a fundraising for Baby Keyla for her treatment in India (2017).

The organisation also geared Uganda for Bunyonyi Kids campaign to provide the children that cross the lake (Bunyonyi) to school everyone with about 1,500 life jackets from various stakeholders in the tourism sector (2017).