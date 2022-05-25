President Museveni has appointed in Acting capacity 16 judges of the High Court into the Judiciary Service for two years.

Of the 16 judges appointed, 7 are male and 9 female.

These appointments are an outcome of the commission’s on going recruitment exercise of judicial officers at various level into the judiciary service.

Stories Continues after ad

“This is the largest ever appointment of judges of the High Court at that level by the president,” the Judicial Service Commission said in a statement.

“The appointment will enhance the capacity of the High Court to expeditiously dispose of cases and tackle backlog,” it added.

The appointed are; HW. Ikit Mary, HW. Singiza Karekona Douglas, HW. Matovu Nassuna Flavia, HW. Samuel Emokor, HW. Susan Kanyange, Namanya Bernard, Patricia Kahingi Assimwe, Ocaya Thomas Ojele Rubanga, Christine Kaahwa, Patricia Mutesi, Okello Geroge, Bukirwa Faridah Shamilah, Magala Harriet Grace, Acellam Collins, Nagawa Celia, and Nshimye Allan Paul Mbabazi.