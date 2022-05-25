The people of Omoro County will tomorrow Thursday 26th May, 2022 be lining up to choose their next Member of Parliament.

The parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of the former Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Jacob L’Okori Oulanyah on March 20, 2022.

The Nomination exercise of candidates was conducted on Thursday 12th May and Friday 13th at Omoro District Council Hall, Omoro, and six were dully nominated to contest for the Parliamentary seat.

The candidates include; Kizza Oscar (Alliance for National Transformation), Odong Justine (Forum for Democratic Change), Odonga Terence (Independent), Ojok Adrew Oulanyah (National Resistance Movement), Onen Jimmy Walter (Independent) and Toolit Simon Akecha (National Unity Platform).

The campaign meetings commenced on 16th May 2022 and were successfully concluded yesterday, Tuesday 24th May 2022.

The Electoral Commission said voting shall take place at all the eighty-four (84) polling stations in Omoro County Constituency, beginning at 7:00am and ending at 4:00pm.

Participating political parties have been permitted to deploy not more than five (5) observers per sub-county. Thereafter, counting of votes and announcing of results by the respective Presiding Officer shall take place.

“Political parties and the candidates are encouraged to appoint in writing and deploy their agents at each polling station. Please note that other than observing the exercise, candidates’ agents shall not be expected to interfere with the polling process,” said Justice Byabakama Mugenyi Simon, EC Chairperson.

Byabakama urged voters to turn up early at their respective polling stations so that polling processes commence on time, that is, by 7:00am.

Following an update of the National Voters’ Register from 14th to 19th April 2022, EC said there are 38,638 registered voters in Omoro County – 20,648 females and 17,990 males. There are also 84 polling stations in the County.

The electoral body gazetted the District Council Hall, Omoro District Local Government as the election results Tally Center for this by-election.

“Please note that access to the Tally Center will be restricted to only authorised persons who shall have the respective accreditation tags/cards,” Byabakama said.

Also, there will be voting for the District Woman Councillor representing Lologi/Lakwaya Electoral Area.

The vacancy for District Woman Councillor representing Lalogi/Lakwaya electoral area occurred following the resignation of the former Councillor, Ms. Caroline Nyakorach.

The following candidates were nominated to contest; Anek Christine Teopista (Uganda People’s Congress), Ayo Mercy (Forum for Democratic Change), Laboi Margret (National Unity Platform), Lalam Florence (National Resistance Movement) and Lawino Franka (Independent).

Similarly, voting for District Woman Councillor for Lalogi/Lakwaya Electoral Area shall be by universal adult suffrage, and shall take place at all the twenty-five (25) polling stations in the electoral area, beginning at 7:00am and ending at 4:00pm.