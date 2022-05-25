Ugandans looking to buy their first house can now do so with up to 100 per cent financing from Stanbic Bank at 14.5 per cent in a move aimed at helping working Ugandans to live rent-free and channel resources to invest in their own property.

Part of its new campaign dubbed Get it done the bank has also slashed lending rates on personal consumer loans to 15.5 per cent, the lowest in the market and accessible within two minutes to prequalified customers through the lender’s mobile banking platform.

Customers with loans in other banks can also migrate to Stanbic Bank under special terms and settle their obligations at lower rates—they can also top up their existing loans.

Customers can access up to Shs 250million in collateral free credit while affluent customers with a high-net worth can access credit cards financing with up to Shs100 million or borrow up to Shs10 billion to buy property.

“These are tough economic times for our Ugandan customers, and they expect us as their bank to do something about it—so we have reduced our lending rates on personal loans to 15.5 per cent and offering 100 per cent financing to customers seeking to buy their buy their first house at 14.5 per cent,” said Sam Mwogeza, the Executive Head, Consumer Banking.

He added, “our intention is to avail affordable credit to Ugandans at the lowest rate possible to help them get the things they care about, done—we are happy to buy out loans for customers that are currently with other banks but wish to take advantage of our lower lending rates,” he said.

Live rent-free

With price pressures escalating across the country, many would agree that one is better off living under their own roof than renting—Stanbic Bank has partnered with local property developers to avail affordable housing with up to 100 per cent funding for Ugandans seeking to buy their first house.

“Our offer of up to 100 per cent home financing is aimed at removing the burden on the customer of the 15-20 per cent contribution of the asset’s total value—if you have a house to,” said Israel Arinaitwe, Head of Client Coverage at Stanbic Bank.

Arinaitwe said the home financing is for properties valued in both shillings and dollars and will all enjoy competitive rates starting from as low as 14.5 per cent (for shillings) and 9 per cent (for USD) with priority given to first time home buyers who will also be exempted from paying loan processing fees.

For businesses, the bank, through its partnership with Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) revealed than local traders can secure special credit access to clear taxes and allow them to secure their goods and repay after selling.

“The tax payment pressure is a huge problem for many of our customers as taxes are statutory obligations—we are therefore now enabling them to clear the taxman and settle the bank while ensuring that business doesn’t stop, this way, all parties benefit,” said Aaron Akampa, Head of SME Banking at Stanbic Bank.

Claire Kateregga, the Marketing Manager for BuildNet said, “We are glad to partner with Stanbic to offer customers good quality apartments/homes that are secure with land titles. We are here to provide you with luxurious homes that are affordable and meet your expectations. You are really safe if you work with us.”

According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos), inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index for Uganda for the 12 months to April 2022, increased to 4.9 per cent, up from 3.7 per cent registered in March 2022 inspiring a sharp rise in prices for primary commodities such as cooking oil, soap, and fuel.