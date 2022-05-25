Businessman Hamis Kiggundu has accused some officials in the Buganda Land Board (BLB) of fraud regarding his stand-off with the Mengo institution over the contested land in Kigo.

The land in question is situated on Block 273-Kyadondo, between Serena Hotel Kigo and Mirembe Villas.

“These people are using the power of their offices to grab land belonging to Buganda and Baganda. I humbly appeal to the Katikkiro to take an interest in this matter and institute reforms before these people tarnish the image of the kingdom,” Kiggundu said after a meeting called by the Ministry of Lands to discuss the ongoing conflict.

Ham said the officials at Buganda Land Board use the Kabaka’s name to grab the kingdom’s land, and land belonging to ordinary people.

“My claim is on public land with freehold land tittles well as BLB’s claim is on mailo land then why is BLB not open to joint boundary opening to draw the line between public land and milo land instead of stripping that low to media propaganda, character assassination and protection of a few BLB land fraudsters. Are these the moral values we want to teach our future generations?” Kiggundu queried.

Ham insists that there is a clique of BLB officials led by Bashir Kizito who works as Wakiso district surveyor but at the same time principal surveyor for Buganda Land Board. He further asked Inspectorate of Government and Directorate of Criminal Investigations to probe Kizito and his team.

“These fraudsters have grabbed the land for the locals, and they include people working for the Buganda Land Board, who include, a man named Bashir Kizito, he works as a district land surveyor for Wakiso district, and at the same time surveyor, head of mapping for Buganda Land Board. He is the one who makes a report at Mengo, verifies it and takes it to the district, and approves it himself,” Kiggundu said.

“You can’t say that one person can be responsible for attaching signatures on three different documents for the same cause, like making a report, approaching and verifying. It means that there is conflict of interest and I call upon Buganda Kingdom to investigate and probe Kizito Bashir, such that the law takes its own course,” he added.

This comes after it emerged that Ham allegedly bought 140 acres of land at Kigo at Shs100,000.