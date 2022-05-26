Police at Kyegegwa has registered a single fatal accident involving Motor vehicle Reg No UBK 077S Toyota Hiace (drone).

The accident happened at Kyasitiri along the Kyenjojo-Kyegegwa Highway, which claimed lives of five people, seriously injuring other eight.

According to the Traffic police spokesperson Faridah Nampiima, the five deceased persons have been identified as Byamukama Hebert aged 46 years, Katusabe Consolata aged 47 years and a male juvenile only identified as Agondeze all residents of Kyaduri Kyenjojo District and two unidentified male adults.

Stories Continues after ad

The injured are Nabagereka aged 59 years a resident of Hesi Bunyangabo District, Asaba Bibohere aged 44 years a resident of Kyarusozi Kyenjojo District, Katesigwa Noah aged 45years a resident of Kyaduri Kyenjojo District, Wabaire Sam 32 years a resident of Rweza Makindye Sssbsgabo, Junior Samuel aged 20 years a resident of Mugusu Bunyangabo District, Atuhaire Fatuma aged 32years a resident of Mabira Kyaduri Kyenjojo District, Kemigabo Juliet 27 years, a resident of Kicucu Bunyangabo District.

They were all rushed to Mubende referral Hospital for further Management, while the bodies of the deceased conveyed at Kyegegwa Hospital mortuary for post mortem.

ASP Nampiima attributed the accident to a Tyre Burst.