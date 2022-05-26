Four children have been confirmed dead following the house fire this morning at Kawuka cell, Mulawa parish, Kira Municipality in Wakiso district at a home of MS Naigaga Annet, a businesswoman dealing in roasted maize and yellow bananas.

It is alleged that that Naigaga had left her home early in the morning to fetch water from a nearby well of about 500 metres from her residing house, leaving the four children identified as Namulindwa Even,8, Kibuuka Isan, 6, her biological children and the grandchildren; Nansubuga Noreen,3 and Cynthia in the house.

The children were left inside their bedrooms with their elder sister Nakkasi Catherine aged 12 who however went to school before the incident took place. Upon returning home from the well, Naigaga saw a lot of smoke accumulating from the house.

The four children were screaming for help inside but all in vain. Naigaga made an alarm and attempted to rescue the children but the fire was too much. They all died in the fire.

“We are investigating the circumstances under which the four children in the same house died in the fire,” the Kampala Metropolitan Police confirmed.

According to the Deputy Spokesperson Kampala Metropolitan Luke Owoyesigyire, the police at Kira Division have opened up inquiries into the incident and that the preliminary investigations indicate that there was a fueled motorcycle inside the house which caused the big fire.

“It is alleged that Nakasi Catherine who is the eldest child could have left the candle burning inside the house before she left for school,” Owoyesigyire said.

The four bodies have been conveyed to Mulago mortuary for postmortem.