Vice President Jessica Alupo arrived in the Capital Malabo of Equatorial Guinea on Thursday morning, where she will represent President Yoweri Museveni at the three-day 35th African Union Extra ordinary summit on Terrorism and unconstitutional change of regimes.

The objective is to evaluate the two phenomena and finding formulars to help address solutions on the basis of which the resurgence of terrorism and unconstitutional change can be halted.

The summit comes as a follow-up of the discussion held earlier at the African Union summit held in Addis in February 2022.

Stories Continues after ad

Alupo was received at Malabo International Airport by the Prime Minister of Equatorial Guinea-Francisco Pascual Obama Asue and Ambassadors Rebecca Otengo Amuge and Nelson Ocheger.

Alupo is set to address the meeting on behalf of President Museveni.