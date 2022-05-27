Henry Mayega, Uganda’s Deputy Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates has been appointed first Consul General of the newly opened Consulate in Dubai.

“In the interest of service and in your own interest, it has been decided that you be appointed as the Consul General for Uganda Consulate in Dubai with immediate effect. You should therefore handover office in accordance with section F-D of the Uganda Public Service standing orders 2021 and arrange to report to your new duty station,” reads the appointment letter from Mr. Vincent Bagiire Waiswa, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Uganda has been operating an embassy in Abu Dhabi but due to the growing demand of consul services in Dubai where majority Ugandans have trade and other business links, the Ministry of foreign Affairs deemed it necessary to have a consulate opened so as to fasten services.

A Consul is an official representative of the government of one state in the territory of another, normally acting to assist and protect the citizens of the consul’s own country, as well as to facilitate trade and friendship between the people of the two countries.

A Consul is different from an ambassador, the latter being a representative from one head of state to another, but both have a form of immunity.

Amb. Mayega previously served as Uganda’s Deputy Ambassador to China before being transferred to Abu Dhabi in the same capacity.