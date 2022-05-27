Uganda has learnt the pathway to the African Nations Championship (CHAN), Algeria 2022.

The draw for the qualifiers was conducted on Thursday in Cairo, Egypt.

The aforementioned tournament comes after every two years and organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) exclusively featuring players from the respective national championships.

In the draw conducted Uganda got a bye at the first round and will wait for the winner between Somalia and Tanzania at the next round. First round first leg matches will be played between 22 and 24 July with the return legs a week later.

Therefore, Uganda Cranes will play in August with the winner on aggregate qualifying to the final tournament.

Uganda is seeking to qualify for the sixth time having appeared at the previous five editions (2011, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020).

Confederation of African Football (Caf) announced the increase in the number of teams from 16 to 18, leading to an unusual format for the finals in Algeria next year.

Caf says the finals will have five groups; three of which will have four nations, while the other two will be comprised of just three teams.

It means the top two from the four-team groups will be joined in the quarter-finals by the winners of the other two pools.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from January 8, 2023 to Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023.