NTV senior journalist Babalanda James has passed on. His death was confirmed by the Nation Media Group (NMG). Babalanda was found dead in his house in Mukono district.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of colleague James Babalanda, a camera man attached to the business desk of NTV Uganda. He died on Friday May 27, 2022,” NMG) announced.

The deceased will be laid to rest on May 28, 2022 at Bunyangwe Village, Busiki in Busembatya, Namutumba district.

According to his work mates, the video journalist died in his sleep. They revealed that the deceased had been staying alone in the house. The Journalism fraternity has however eulogized him for being a kind, hardworking professional.

“This World is indeed not our home, today you are happy and the following day you go mute. This senior journalist, James Babalanda at NTV Uganda was so down to earth but unfortunately he is no more. May your soul rest in peace,” Ritah Kemigisa said.

NTV journalist Sudhir Byaruhanga; “We have lost our colleague James Babalanda. He was a very hard-working and humble camera person. He never gave up easily during an assignment and was always focused. The last time we met I congratulated him upon his weight loss and asked him for tips. I didn’t see you yesterday. Rest in Peace Babalanda.”

NBS Journalist Samalie Kisakye said; “Our colleague in the media fraternity NTV Uganda and Daily Monitor James Babalanda has passed on. May his soul rest in peace.”