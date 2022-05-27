The World Health Organization (WHO) has handed over three generators worth Shs 571 million purchased with financial support from the Government of Denmark through Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA) to the Ministry of Health to ensure steady supply of power for the oxygen plants and medical response in Gulu, Jinja, and Kabale Regional Referral Hospitals.

The generators provided are a response to the need observed in the country during the peak of Covid-19 pandemic, when the country was hit hard by the rapid rise in the number of people in need of oxygen.

“This support will enable these Regional Referral Hospitals to effectively respond to the need for stable and uninterrupted power supply faced by the units,” Hon. Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, the Ugandan Minister of Health said.

Dr. Aceng further thanked WHO and DANIDA for their continued support in the implementation of the Resurgence Response Plan, and contribution towards improved access to health services for people living in Uganda.

“The Danish government is pleased to partner with WHO and the Ministry of Health in strengthening the health service institutions in Uganda. Although these generators were intended for COVID-19 Resurgence Response, the Embassy believes that the generators will bridge the power supply gaps that have been affecting health service deliveries in these regional hospitals,” – Henrik Jespersen (Mr), Head of Cooperation/ Deputy Danish Ambassador to Uganda.

WHO has the international mandate to coordinate international and national health response. The WHO country office in Uganda has since the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020 played a pivotal role in supporting the national emergency response and providing technical guidance on COVID-19.

“The provision of these generators is part of our mission to support the country in response to health emergencies as well as building a resilient health system that is able to withstand shocks and ensure continuity of essential health services, as outlined in SDG3 on Good Health and Well-Being,” – Dr. Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam, the WHO Representative to Uganda.

Dr. Tegegn also noted that WHO counts on the stewardship of the Ministry of Health to ensure continuous supply of fuel and maintenance of the generators in order to meet the current and future medical oxygen needs in the identified hospitals.

Uganda developed and launched the national Resurgence Response Plan 2021/2022 in line with global guidance and the revised WHO COVID-19 Strategic preparedness and response plan (Feb 2021-Jan 2022). The plan provides a framework for a robust response to mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19 resurgence and to strengthen sustainable structures for emergency response in the country.