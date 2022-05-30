Former Makerere University medical student, Mathew Kirabo, has today been found guilty of killing his girlfriend Desire Mirembe by Mukono High Court Judge, Henry Kaweesa Isabirye.

The murder took place on July 6, 2015.

However, Judge Kaweesa said that the sentence will be made after Kirabo’s arrest who is currently on the run.

Kirabo was granted a Shs150 million bail on November 24, 2016 to complete his studies and has been out of prison since, skipping court sessions on several occasions.

In 2021, court in Mukono heard Kirabo’s application in which he was seeking return of his passport so that he could travel to the United States of America for further studies. Court dismissed the application sparking fears that he would flee the country.

Kirabo killed Mirembe while he was still a student of Makerere University after the couple reportedly conflicted in their love affair. The head of State House Anti-Corruption Unit Col Edith Nakalema resurrected the murder case that had been forgotten for six years.

Both were second-year Makerere University School of medicine students and Mirembe was then aged 19. 2015 reports show that Mirembe was killed by Dr. Kirabo who dumped her body in Mabira Forest in Buikwe District.

Kirabo was arrested, and on November 30, the same year was committed to the High Court for trial. However, the court granted him bail and for yet unknown reasons the hearing of this case had become stale and since then the hearing dates had never been fixed.

Emmanuel Musoke (main complainant) also Mirembe’s father alluded that the suspect continued with his studies, graduated and is employed as a medical officer at Mulago Hospital yet his daughter is in the grave and justice had never been served.

After reviewing and examining all the evidence in the matter in March this year, Court assessors urged court to find Mr. Kirabo guilty for the heinous crime since all evidence pointed towards him.

The High Court in Mukono then set May 30, 2022 as the date for the ruling of the case.

Mirembe used to stay at Akamwesi Hostel in Wandegeya and before this death she texted her mother who lives in the US informing her that she had left for Jinja with a stranger however she was scared. That was the last message her mother received from the daughter before she learned of her death.

After much pressure on Kirabo who was then a student, he revealed where Mirembe’s body was. Her body was found dumped in a sugarcane plantation in Lugazi, Buikwe District.