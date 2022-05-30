A pilgrim has collapsed and died in Namugongo Parish, Kira Municipality Wakiso District today at about 11:30am.

Police at Kira Division identified the pilgrim as Arinitwe Jackline, 49 a peasant at Katokori Village, Kyanarwa Parish, Katanda sub-county in Rubirizi District.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the deceased was among the 90 pilgrims who were trekking from west Ankole diocese for the martyrs’ day celebrations slated for Friday 3rd June.

Stories Continues after ad

“Her body has been conveyed to the city mortuary Mulago for Postmortem to help establish the exact cause of death,” Owoyesigyire said.

Police has advised all pilgrims to always rehydrate in a way of taking enough water and also have enough rest during the pilgrimage.