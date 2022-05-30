Rt Rev Gaddie Akanjuna consecrated as the 6th Bishop of the Diocese of Kigezi

The Rt. Rev. Gaddie Akanjuna has been consecrated and enthroned as the 6th Bishop of the Diocese of Kigezi replacing Rt. Rev. Eng. George Bagamunda.

The Service happened on Sunday May 29th at Kigezi Highschool Primary grounds in Kabale Town.

The Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu the Archbishop of Church of Uganda was the Main Celebrant while Rt. Rev. George Turyasingura the Bishop of East Ruwenzori Diocese was the retreat leader and Preacher.

Stories Continues after ad

Bishop Turyasingura called upon the new Bishop to be a servant leader and minister to all God’s people without any form of segregation.

Rt. Hon. Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda the former Prime Minister of Uganda represented His Excellency Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as Chief Guest.

He delivered the President’s gift of a car to support the new Bishop in his demanding ministry.