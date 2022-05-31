MP Adeke, Deputy Lord Mayor further remanded to Luzira prison

The Law Development Centre (LDC) Court has further remanded Soroti Woman MP Adeke Anna Ebaju and Kampala Deputy Mayor Doreen Nyanjura.

The two alongside Nanyonjo Susan, Amony Alice, Wokuri Madanda and Miriam Kizito were arrested yesterday at Mulago roundabout for protesting against skyrocketing prices of essential commodities and the continued detention for the former presidential candidate Dr. Kizza Besigye.

They were detained at Wandegeya Police Station and later produced before Acting Chief Magistrate Augustine Alule and charged for holding unlawful assembly and inciting violence.

Stories Continues after ad

The accused denied all the charges. Through their lawyers led by Erias Lukwago, Ivan Bwowe and Samuel Muyizzi Mulindwa, they applied for bail. The lawyers argued that the accused hold positions of responsibility in different capacities in this country and that they have never been convicted or given bail previously and they skipped it.

The magistrate however remanded the suspects to Luzira prison until today for hearing of their bail applications.

Earlier today, the six were denied bail and further remanded until 7th June 2022.