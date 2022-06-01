The Supreme Court has been indefinitely closed by the Judiciary over a number of safety concerns, the Chief Justice, Alphonse Owiny Dollo has said.

In April, there was a fire broke at the Court damaging the chambers of the Chief Justice and other properties.

An internal memo dated May 30th from Owiny-Dollo reads; “The landlord has been duly notified to assess and rectify the defects. For these reasons, the top management of the Judiciary has decided, and I hereby direct that the Supreme Court be closed as the premises undergo renovations and rectification of defects.”

The Judiciary said water leakages resulting from the damaged ceiling have seen ceilings collapse and also flooding in the chambers of the justices of the court, damaging furniture, books, and other Court properties hence making it unsafe to continue without proper assessment of the damages.

“In the meantime, you are all advised to execute your work from home until further notice,” the CJ added.

However, the Court registry and the ECCMIS center will remain in operation to conduct Court’s usual business.

Dollo said “the registry and the Electronic Court Case Management Information System centre will remain open to the public to handle case filing while judgments may be delivered using virtual electronic means”.

The Court will resume its operations after issuance of the certificate of safety for occupants from relevant authorities.