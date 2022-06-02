The State Minister for Labour, Charles Okello Engola has handed over business tool kits and equipment to 3,364 beneficiaries in the Country.

The equipment included tailoring and sewing machines, motorcycles, salon equipment, tents and chairs, oven and mixing machines, generators, maize milling machines and others.

The beneficiaries have been drawn from 22 Districts which comprised Kampala, Busia, Kasese, Tororo, Kayunga and sundry.

Since 2017, the Government of Uganda through the Green Jobs and Fair Labour Market Programme targets the Informal Sector has distributed business tool kits and equipment to Jua-kali groups. So far, 289 Jua Kali groups, in 3 cohorts, comprising 6,412 members have received tool kits and equipment. During this event, another 93 groups (with 3,364 beneficiaries of which 1,258 are male and 2,106 female) received the equipment.

Speaking at the handover and Uganda Museum, Mr. Okello said the majority of Ugandans are aged 18-30 years and most of them are either unemployed, underemployed or if employed, they are working in the informal sector. Less than 15% of our young people have formal jobs. As such, programmes such Green Jobs and Fair Labour Market Programme specifically target informal sector workers are helping us reach the most underserved, and have potential to drive the majority of the population out of poverty.

He said the past efforts have improved standards of living, increased employment, and accelerated economic development; many people still remain outside the money economy, largely involved in subsistence production.

“We are aware that this situation is largely being driven by the high skills mismatch, lack of access to credit, inadequate skills, low productivity, and use of poor and inappropriate technologies among others. This programme is therefore tackling some of the issues that continue to challenge our people in their quest for producing for the market. By supporting Jua-kali groups, we are giving them the needed push to take advantage of the opportunities Government is creating through the different programmes and policies,” he said.

“We are investing very heavily in infrastructure development especially roads and transport, energy with a major focus on bringing down the power tariffs, security, and expanding markets for our goods and services. By bringing down the cost of doing business, we are increasing opportunities for people to engage in production hence bringing more people into the money economy,” he added.

The Minister urged the beneficiaries to use the equipment to improve production, create more jobs, get more revenue and secure your future. This equipment is not for individuals or group leaders. He said the equipment will be used in line with the Memorandum of Understanding they signed with the Government and the technical teams will follow up on the groups to ensure that you are using it for the purposes for which it has been given.

The government plans to expand this programme to reach more Jua-kalis, targeting all Constituencies in the Country. The minister called upon Members of Parliament to continue working with the government to mobilise communities to participate in this and other Government programmes.