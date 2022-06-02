Police in Masindi have arrested Ekou Simon, a 38-year-old security guard working with Blue whale security company Ltd for shooting and causing the death of a journalist.

The PRO of Albertine Region, ASP Hakiza Julius, said the incident happened on June 1, 2022 when the suspect was on guard duty at Coca cola depot, Masindi branch, Central division in Masindi District.

It is alleged that on June 1, 2022 at around 0030hrs, the suspect while armed and on normal duty at a Coca Cola Depot along Persey Street, saw the victim identified as Asera Gerald, a news anchor at Kings Broadcasting services in the same area, gaining entry in the Coca-Cola compound through the main entrance that has no gate.

Stories Continues after ad

“The victim allegedly went straight to where cartons of sodas were and picked four of them. However, as he was leaving, the suspect shot him in the chest,” ASP Hakiza Julius said.

Police were informed, immediately responded and took the victim to Masindi Hospital under critical condition. Unfortunately, he succumbed to the injuries.

“A rifle number UG. PSO21008209637 and three rounds of ammunition have been recovered from the suspect and exhibited.”

The suspect has also been arrested and is being held at Masindi CPS to aid in the investigations.