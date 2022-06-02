Professor Eli Katunguka Rwakishaya, the Kyambogo University’s Vice-Chancellor has defended his re-appointment by the University Fifth Council for the second term, saying it was lawful.

According to Vice-Chancellor Katunguka, his reappointment went through the right procedures and when the university council appreciated his achievements, they had to appraise and reappoint him.

“I showed my interest in being reappointed to the University Council, which is chaired by Dr. Mary Gorreti Nakabugo, seeking reappointment for a second term. When the Council sat and discussed, they found it worth having me as a Vice-Chancellor for a second time, and my request was granted,” VC Katunguka explains.

Professor Katunguka said, that it is his show of interest in serving the university for a second term, and presentation of a report of the achievements registered by the university during the period of 2017 to 2022, the challenges, and what he intends to do once reappointed, that convinced the council to bring him back.

“Upon the impending expiry of my term, I submitted my interest for renewal following the provisions of the Kyambogo Human Resources Manual. I submitted a report of the achievements registered by the university during the period of 2017 to 2022, the challenges, and my proposals for the next term,” he adds.

According to the Kyambogo University Human Resource Manual, section 2.7.10, a contract of employment may be renewed by the appointment board upon satisfactory performance following a formal performance appraisal. Prof Katunguka argues that it is on this that the council based after finding him suitable.

Vice-Chancellor Katunguka noted that those who are spreading rumors that he changed the university constitution and enabled himself to the second term should understand well that it is the university council that reappointed him.

The Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act provides that there shall be a vice chancellor for each public university who shall be responsible for the academic, administrative, and financial affairs of the university.

It further states that the Vice-chancellor shall be appointed on terms and conditions determined by the University Council for five years and shall be eligible for re-appointment for one more term.

It should be noted that Prof Katunguka’s first term in office was not an easy go since it registered some violent strikes like the one 12th Week Policy strike among others that were staged by students to challenge a number of his policies although many people attribute the Institution growth and development of the Institution to his tireless and well-coordinated work.

According to the vice-chancellor, his achievements, which range from teaching and learning, research, innovation and knowledge generation, physical infrastructure, facilities, ICT, and institutional development among others, were enough to secure him a second term.

In this new term, the vice-chancellor will be working with a new university chancellor, Professor John Okedi, who has just been appointed the President of the Republic of Uganda, as a third chancellor of Kyambogo University for a period of four years.

Prof Eli Katunguka joined Kyambogo University as a Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academic Affairs-DVCA, and when the position of Vice-Chancellor became vacant, he was appointed as the acting Vice-Chancellor in 2014, until 2017 when he was fully appointed as Vice-Chancellor.