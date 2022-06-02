Last week, the top eight contenders in MTN’s entrepreneurship show Nsindika Njake, explored the agribusiness sector. In the eighth episode that aired last week, the eight contestants went to Katende Harambe Demonstration Farm where they were equipped with practical skills in agribusinesses including urban farming, zero grazing, Biogas Processing and poultry farming.

During this skills fair, contestants were tasked to showcase their communication, networking, marketing and teamwork abilities following an extensive training conducted by Godfrey Kigoye, programs director anchored in the agribusiness.

A 19-year-old, Shakirah Nasseje impressed one of the judges with her enthusiastic presentation about cattle-zero-grazing while Jovan Kagezi passionately demonstrated the potential of poultry farming.

Cosmas Ayebare, another contender ventured into biogas production, singing its praises and opportunities for energy production for farmers which he said requires an initial capital cost of roughly Shs 2million, when asked by renowned agriculture expert and business coach Dr. Ruth Biyinzika.

Abdul Karim Katende vouched for urban farming arguing that the business is convenient as it can be carried in small spaces for instance a compound at home.

This episode featured four contestants and the remaining four are to raise the curtain for the new month on June 1st, 2022, pitching knowledge of skills achieved from the same training.

