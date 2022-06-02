Uganda has extended its joint military operation with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to hunt down the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in eastern Congo for another six months.

The joint operation between the Congolese army, FADRC and the Uganda Peoples Ddefence Forces-UPDF, known as “Operation Shujaa” started late last year and it was supposed to last for 6 months.

Two weeks ago, the Commander of Land Forces of UPDF Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba had announced that they would withdraw the troops from the area unless they got further instructions from the Commander-in-Chief, President Museveni or Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Wilson Mbadi.

In November last year, 1,700 Ugandan troops were sent to the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri in eastern DR Congo to overthrow the ADF.

Several ADF terrorists including commanders have been killed and others captured since the start of the operation as both Forces conduct intelligence-led operations to neutralize the group and their allied international supporters.

More to follow…