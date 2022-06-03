MTN Uganda has supported the Anglican Shrine in Namugongo with Shs 10 million contribution towards the martyrs’ day celebration slated for today 3rd June.

Uganda Martyrs Day is celebrated in commemoration of the martyrdom of 23 Anglican and 22 Catholic men for their faith at the orders of KabakaMwanga of Buganda between 1885 and 1887.

This year, Martyrs’ Day is held under the theme: “Baptized and Sent to Witness Christ with Love and Hope”.

While handing over a cheque at the Anglican Shrine in Namugongo, Kenneth Kiddu, the MTN Uganda General Manager Business Intelligence said the contribution is meant to support the shrine with its preparation for the martyrs’ day celebration.

“Supporting the religious fraternity in Uganda is very important to MTN Uganda because of our shared vision in the power of togetherness. As a corporate company, MTN believes that businesses can only thrive when the communities within which they operate are equally thriving, because we believe that we are good together,” he noted.

Kiddu also lauded the Anglican Church for its continuous dedication to fostering a spirit of peace, love and kindness amongst the public.

Bishop Dr Sheldon Mwesigwa, the chairperson for Greater Ankole Dioceses appreciated MTN Uganda for its contribution and prayed for blessings for the telecom’s operations.

“I would like to thank MTN who have extended assistance to us towards this great event. This event is so big that we who are involved in it testify that support such as this deserves a big appreciation,” Bishop DrMwesigwa noted.

The contribution to the Anglican Shrine comes weeks after MTN equally supported the Catholic Shrine’s preparations ahead of the martyrs’ day celebration in Namugongo.