President Yoweri Museveni has congratulated all the Pilgrims who have trekked long and short distances to the Namugongo Shrines following two years #Covid-19 pandemic.

“After two difficult years of battling with the Corona virus disease and other natural hazards like the locust invasion, floods etc., we have every reason to thank the Almighty God, the anchor of our faith, for shielding Uganda from the nightmare of mass deaths, as was sadly witnessed in some parts of the globe. During the Covid pandemic, all gatherings  were  stopped  to  contain  the  spread  of  the  virus;  but, nevertheless,  because  God  is  omnipresent, believers continued worshiping and praying in their respective homes,” he said.

Below is Museveni’s speech

I congratulate all the Balamazi (Pilgrims) who have trekked long and short distances to the Namugongo Shrines, for this year’s Martyrs Day.

I want to welcome the visitors to Uganda, among the pilgrims, who have come to enjoy the blessings of  this  day  with  us.  I wish you a memorable stay in Uganda.

Martyrdom is a death that one suffers because of his or her beliefs or stand on an issue. These beliefs can be religious, political, intellectual etc.  For  instance,  in  Ancient  Greece,  we  are  told  that  Socrates,  an independent  thinker and  ardent  seeker  after truth, was  made  to drink a poisonous substance called hemlock, because he challenged the dogmas of his time. Even Christianity is built on the martyrdom of Jesus Christ. He was subjected to a trial for saying that he was God and sentenced to death by hanging on a cross.

The African   freedom   fighters,   such   as Eduardo   Mondlane of Mozambique; Amilcar  Cabral of  Guinea  Bissau; Herbert  Chitepo  of Zimbabwe, Patrice Lumumba of the Congo etc. were killed because they believed and worked for the liberation of Africa from the shackles of colonialism. They were political martyrs.

The  Uganda  Martyrs,  in  particular, were  killed  on  account  of  their religious beliefs. They were executed on the orders of Kabaka Mwanga because they refused to renounce their faith in Christianity. The fact that   they   were   killed   for   believing   in   Jesus   Christ   is   the distinguishing factor; otherwise, mass executions on the orders of the King were common.

The tribal Kings and Chiefs, who ruled Africa in the pre-colonial era, had  little  regard  for  the  worth  and  sanctity  of  human  life. Human beings were mere play things in their hands.  Kabaka Mutesa I, for example, was known as Mukaabya-“a cause of tears.” The Kings and Chiefs, who were evidently cruel glory-seekers clothed in animal skins and accustomed to being addressed in high-sounding titles, had little regard for human life. This is why they permitted slave trade to flourish on African soil in exchange of trivial articles like mirrors, swords, cloths, plates, cups, guns etc. from the Arabs. This evil trade depleted the African population. These  Kings  were  also  fond  of carrying  human  sacrifices  in  the  name  of  appeasing the  gods. Therefore, the burning of the Uganda Martyrs to death was not an exception. The unique element in their death is that it was related to their faith.

Muslims were the first religious martyrs at Namugongo-a traditional execution ground. An estimated 200 Muslims were killed under the reign of Mutesa I; before the explorer Henry Morton Stanley arrived at his Court in 1875. Kabaka Mutesa is said to have fallen under the influence of Arab traders. He embraced Islam and learnt some Arabic.

However, when a group of Muslim converts at the palace refused to eat the King’s meat because it had been slaughtered by non-Muslims (Kaffirs), Mutesa was infuriated and ordered for their death. He feared that the exclusive tendencies among the Muslims would saw seeds of rebellion. Mutesa also refused to undergo circumcision, as is required of a Muslim man.

Mutesa’s refusal to completely convert to Islam meant that Muslim Egypt, with its expansionist ambitions to annex the territories along the  head-waters  of  the  River Nile,  would  remain a  hostile  threat  to Buganda. He had to seek allies elsewhere to build military capacity to counter this real threat. Therefore, when Henry Stanley arrived in Buganda, Mutesa viewed him as a potential ally  against  the Egyptians.

He was not looking for missionaries, as was later misrepresented in Stanley’s letter to the Daily Telegraph in Britain. This  is  a  crucial point because it created a mismatch in expectations between Mutesa and  the  missionaries,  when  they  finally  arrived  in  Uganda. The memoir  of  Alexander  Mackay,  who  was  an  agent  of  the  Church Missionary Society, exemplifies this point. He writes:

“I was asked why we came here, and what we came to do. I replied that  we  came  in  response  to  his  (Mutesa’s)  own  request  to  Stanley, that he  wished  white men to come and stop with him, and teach his people the knowledge of God. He said that he understood that we came to  teach  them  how  to  make  powder and  guns,  and  what he  wanted was men who would do so.”(A.M. MACKAY Pioneer Missionary of the Church Missionary Society to Uganda-1893)

It is clear from the above quotation that missionaries (teachers of the gospel) were not the group which Mutesa anticipated to be sent from Europe.

 In  addition  to  the  mismatch in  expectations,  as  seen above,  the rivalry   between the Protestants   (Wangeleza)and the French(Wanfransa)was viewed with disdain by Mutesa.

Besides  the  tension  between  Christians  and  Moslems,  Christianity was divided between Catholics and Protestants. Mutesa saw this as a danger to the unity of Buganda. Again, Alexander Mackay helps us to see Mutesa’s understanding of this danger. He wondered: “Every nation of white men has another religion?”

Therefore, by the time Mwanga ascended the throne, after the death of his father, Mutesa I, in 1884, Buganda was at crossroads. First of all,  the  growing influence  of  Christianity  was  viewed as  a  threat  to the  traditional  norms  and  practices  (e.g. polygamy, lubareworship etc.);Christianity  and  Islam  were  at  loggerheads;  furthermore, the contradictions between the two Christian sects-i.e. Protestants and Catholics,were   seen   as   a   recipe   for   disunity; the   European missionaries were  suspected  of  spying  on  behalf of their  respective countries,  they  were  viewed  as pioneers  of  conquest; the  German annexation of territory at the Coast strengthened the suspicions; and the entry of  Bishop  Hannington into  Uganda  through  Busoga, confirmed  another  long-held  suspicion  that Buganda’s  enemies would use the “back door” –Eastern route to conquer her.

This was a very complex situation for the young and inexperienced Mwanga. In  an  attempt  to  stamp  his  authority  among  his  subjects and thwart foreign influences in his domain, he chose the reactionary path  of  persecution  and mass killings. Bishop James Hannington became  one  of  the  first  victims  of  these murders  on  22ndOctober, 1885; the missionaries were also subjected to constant harassment and scores of Christians converts were captured and massacred in June, 1886.

However, these killings weakened Mwanga’s grip on Buganda; the hitherto  divided  camps  of  Christians  versus  Muslims,  Protestants versus  Catholics,  were  united  by  their  common  persecution  and fought Mwanga with foreign backing.

 The Muslims emerged powerful and  enthroned  Mwanga’s  brother Kiwewe as a Muslim King. However, like Mutesa I, Kiwewe refused to be circumcised. The Muslims forced him to relinquish the throne in favor of his brother Kalema, who embraced Islam. Under Kalema,the Muslims  sought  to  Islamize  the  whole  of  Buganda  and  wave  of persecution against Christians swept across the country.

This fostered temporary unity between the Protestants and Catholics. Ironically,  the  defeated  Mwanga appealed  to  the  Christians  to  help him regain his throne with the promise of reformation from his old ways. In a letter addressed  to  the  missionary  Mackay  and  Colonel Macdonald, Mwanga makes an earnest plea as follows:

“I,  Mwanga,  beg  of  you  to  help  me.  Do  not  remember  bygone matters…restore  me  to  my  kingdom,  you  will  be  at  liberty  to  do whatever you like…Mr. Mackay, do help me; I have no strength, but if you are with me I shall be strong. Sir, do not imagine that if you restore Mwanga to Uganda, he will become bad again. If you find me become bad, then you may drive me from the throne; but I have given up my former  ways,  and  I  only  wish  now  to  follow  your  advice.”(A.M. MACKAY  Pioneer  Missionary  of  the  Church  Missionary  Society  to Uganda-1893)

In 1890, the Christians fought the Muslims and restored Mwanga to his throne. This is a brief sketch of the circumstances under which the   Uganda   Martyrs   were   killed.   We   salute   them   for   their steadfastness, despite being new converts to the Christian faith. They paid  the  ultimate  price  of  death  at  the hands  of  an  insecure  and paranoid Monarch.  They did not die in vain. Their fortitude and endurance continue to win souls for the Kingdom of God.

This is why, every  year,  thousands  of  pilgrims  trek  to Namugongo from every corner of Uganda and outside our borders to emulate the Uganda Martyrs’ spirit of sacrifice and total surrender to God.

Finally, I wish you all a blessed Martyrs Day and safe travel to your respective homes.

