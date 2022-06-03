The Retired Kenyan Anglican Bishop Samson Mwaluda has decried the gripping levels of corruption in Uganda and Kenya.

The former Bishop of the Kenyan Diocese of Taita-Taveta said this during the commemoration of 23 Anglican martyrs who declined to denounce their faith and were killed on the orders of Kabaka Mwanga between November 1885 and January 1887.

“It hurts us sometimes when the president says a lot of money is being looted through corruption. That money would be used to construct schools, hospitals and roads. The money is being taken out of the country to enrich the already developed countries,” he said adding that, “It is a shame to countries like Uganda and Kenya where 50% of the population are Christians.”

He said Uganda and Kenya can overcome Singapore because they have resources which other countries are coming to exploit. Some of those countries are ready to cause us to fight.

According to a 2021 survey which was conducted by the Inspectorate of government, Uganda loses Shs 20 trillion every year through corruption. At least Shs 131 billion is lost through taxation, Shs 459 billion lost in user fees utilities, another Shs 820 billion lost in natural resources, and Shs 15 billion lost in environmental degradation.

“Even those talking about the cost of a referendum, I don’t know where they are getting those figures from. We are waiting for the signatures to be verified then take the process to the counties. These people are misleading the public that Sh2 billion will be spent, yet what they steal every day is more than Shs 2 billion,” Mwaluda said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, while speaking during a joint Kikuyu vernacular radio stations interview on January 18, 2021, said at least KShs 2 billion to corruption every year.

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda The Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Kazimba Mugalu applauded Bishop Mwaluda for preaching against corruption and urging people to follow suit of the martyrs.

He decried skyrocketing prices of commodities in the country and urged Uganda to be patient because they are facing less compared to what the Martyrs went through.

“I urge all of you to focus on training the boy child who is neglected. Train them for society to have responsible men. They need to be considered,” he said.

Dioceses from the Greater Ankole Region (Ankole Diocese, North Ankole Diocese, North West Ankole Diocese, South Ankole Diocese and West Ankole Diocese) were the organizers of this year’s Martyrs day celebrations.

In his speech delivered by the Vice President Rtd Major Jessica Alupo, President Yoweri Museveni congratulated all the Pilgrims who have trekked long and short distances to the Namugongo Shrines following two years Covid-19 pandemic.

“After two difficult years of battling with the Corona virus disease and other natural hazards like the locust invasion, floods etc., we have every reason to thank the Almighty God, the anchor of our faith, for shielding Uganda from the nightmare of mass deaths, as was sadly witnessed in some parts of the globe. During the Covid pandemic, all gatherings were stopped to contain the spread of the virus; but, nevertheless, because God is omnipresent, believers continued worshiping and praying in their respective homes,” he said.