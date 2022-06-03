City tycoon Hamis Kiggundu through his company Ham Enterprises Uganda Limited has opened his newly contemporary 500 modern housing project, Ham Palm Villas to potential property buyers.

The villas are located in Akright City, along Entebbe Road, right next to a Palm Valley golf and Country club and are being fitted with a central modern up to date security system.

The modern housing project sits on 200 acres of land with; a Club House, Swimming pools, Gym, Sauna and Steam bath, Saloons and Barber shops, Healthcare facilities like Clinic and Pharmacy, Supermarket, a Fully Fledged Sports Complex with 2 Basketball Courts, 2 Tennis courts, 2 Volleyball courts, Netball court, Football pitch, Fast running internet fiber, well organized 2 way road network with solar lighting system, and international school.

The villas are strategically positioned, and easily reachable with a well-organized two way road network, connecting directly to the Entebbe Express Highway.

The Villa has:

5 bedrooms plus maid’s room all self-contained.

Spacious living room, dining and Kitchen on open floor plan.

Cathedral high – ceiling in the living room.

A Pajama / Family Lounge on 1st floor with a balcony extension.

Panorama view with huge windows.

The master bedroom has a walk-in closet with plenty of extra spaces for multipurpose use as storage or reading areas.

The terrace on top with a gardening pouch that is front facing, world class finishes and fittings and parking space for up 4 cars.

Other Facilities

Swimming pool for Kids and adults

A gym house.

Bad Minton.

Volley ball.

Netball courts.

A commercial complex with meeting rooms and multipurpose hall.

Parking for over 50 Cars.