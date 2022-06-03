The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved FUFA to hold two CAF C Coaching Courses in Uganda.

The courses start on July 4, 2022 and will run for a period of 30 days.

The Football Development Director Ali Mwebe revealed to the Fufa website that the organisers of both courses have been cleared to go ahead and start receiving applications.

The two courses will be held in Kampala (Kampala Region FA) and Kabale (Western region FA). The organisers met the requirements of hosting these courses.

Kampala Region FA will handle the course in Kampala while HAM Sports Marketing Agency- a private sports agency have been cleared to manage the one in Kabale.

“We are happy that the courses have been cleared to resume after a long period. CAF is happy with the Capacity building courses conducted in Uganda. We have just completed the CAF B course in Njeru. We are now focused on organizing courses for coaches who are willing to enroll for CAF C courses,” said the FUFA Football Director Ali Mwebe.

“The links have been sent to the organisers to start registration for the fully paid up coaches. We also encourage coaches around the region to enroll but the football federations where they are coming from should write to FUFA directly for recommendation. CAF D (formerly FUFA Level One coaches, former National Team players are allowed to enroll. The FUFA Development Department will clear every participant after submission of the lists by the organisers,” added Mwebe.

The CEO of Kampala Region Isaac Ssengendo is delighted that the region will finally have a CAF C course again.

“We understand the hard times but education is key in football. The registration of participants is in progress. We want to be the best in organizing such courses so that the coaches could get better offers around in the market. We have limited slots left,” noted Ssengendo.

From Western region FA, the mood is growing day by day as the potential participants are looking forward to the first ever CAF C course in Western Uganda.

“We have never had a CAF C course in Western Uganda. The coaches are excited, ready for the course and want to be history makers. We have already registered some coaches but we must make a list of 30. We are glad that FUFA cleared the course and we are sure to get the required number of 30 to conduct this course,” said Andrew Amanya-the Coordinator of the Course to be held in Kabale.

The course in Kabale will cost Shs700,000 while in Kampala Shs850,000.