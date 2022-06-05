Dr Kamugisha Godfrey Mwesigwa, a Veterinary Doctor working with Kampala Capital City Authority, attached to Kyanja KCCA farm has been found dead in his car, police have confirmed.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, this happened today at about 14:30hrs, opposite Akamwesi Shopping Mall gate.

Stories Continues after ad

“When our team responded, the deceased was found seated in his vehicle and his head rested on the steering wheel unresponsive,” he said.

He was rushed to Mulago hospital, where a doctor confirmed his death and the body was conveyed to city mortuary Mulago by the police team.

Owoyesigyire said the cause of death is currently unknown but they await for the findings by the pathologists.