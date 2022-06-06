The Electoral Commission (EC) has released the electoral programme for by-election of Member of Parliament for Soroti East Constituency, Soroti City.

The Soroti East Constituency Parliamentary seat fell vacant following a Court nullification of the election of former Member of Parliament, FDC’s Moses Attan.

The by-election has been set for July 28, 2022.

Stories Continues after ad

During the electoral programme, the EC will also fill the vacancy for Municipality Directly-elected Councillor for Acetgwen Ward, Soroti City.

The by-election programme will commence with an update of the National Voters’ Register from 10th to 14th June, 2022 at update stations in each of the thirteen wards (parishes) in Soroti East Constituency.

The Commission has appointed Tuesday 14th June 2022 as the cut-off date for registration of voters in the Constituency.

Registration and transfer of voters from one polling station to another within Soroti East Constituency will not be conducted after this date.

The display of the National Voters’ Register will be conducted from 27th June to 6th July 2022, at all the 63 polling stations in Soroti East Constituency.

The nomination of candidates will be conducted for two days, 18th and 19th July 2022 at the Office of Returning Officer, Soroti City.

Campaign meetings for candidates for Member of Parliament and Municipality Directly-elected Councillor will be held from 21st to 26th July 2022.

Polling for Member of Parliament and Municipality Directly-elected Councillor shall take place on Thursday 28th July 2022 at all polling stations in Soroti East Constituency, and voting shall start at 7:00am and close at 4:00pm.