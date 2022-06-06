Former Capital FM presenter Alex Ndawula has died.

He passed on today evening at Nsambya Hospital.

Ndawula was among the pioneer FM radio presenters shortly after liberalization of the industry.

He started his career at Sanyu FM in 1993 together with the late Allan Mugisa popularly known as Allan The Cantakerous and Christine Mawadri.

Ndawula later moved to Capital FM in 1994 where he presented the ‘Overdrive Show’ and ‘The Capital Dance Force’ until when he resigned in 2017.