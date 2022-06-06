A total of eighty one (81) Ugandans including the Police spokesperson Fred Enanga will receive medals of honour from President Museveni on this year’s Heroes Day.

This was confirmed by the Minister of State in Charge of Economic Monitoring, Peter Ogwang while addressing the media on the forthcoming Heroes’ Day fete on Thursday June 9, 2022.

Under the theme; “Commemorating our Heroes & Heroines: An opportunity to consolidate our efforts in securing Uganda”, the event will be used to pay tribute to people who defend the highest values of patriotism and sacrifice for the wellbeing of Uganda and its citizens.

Stories Continues after ad

Of the 81, Ogwang said 34 medalists will receive the 50th Anniversary Golden Jubilee Medal; which will be awarded in recognition for their outstanding service and loyalty to the Country.

17 medalists will receive Nalubaale Medals for their contribution to the political development of Uganda.

He said 18 people will receive Luwero triangle medal which is usually awarded to any officer who joined the armed struggle against dictatorship, while 5 will receive Damu Medals; usually given to members of the military who were wounded in action or died in action during liberation struggle.

Four Long Service Gold Police Medalists; to be given to officers with long service of 30 years plus with a clean and uninterrupted service to the Force.

Two Long Service Silver Police Medalists will also be awarded; for their long service of 20 years plus, with a clean & uninterrupted service. And lastly, 2 honorary Medals will be awarded to civilians for showing unwavering support to the police programmes and thus made police operations easier and improved as well as the welfare of officers.

On 9th June every year, Uganda celebrates National Heroes Day. It is designed to honour those who played a major role in creating a better future for the people of the country.