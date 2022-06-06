The High Court in Kampala has reduced the Shs30 million cash bail imposed on former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye by Buganda Road Court.

In a ruling on Monday morning, High Court Judge Micheal Elubu reduced the amount for bail set by Grade One Magistrate, Siena Owomugisha to just Shs3 million.

The judge noted that Shs30 million was manifestly high considering the nature of the offence with which Besigye is charged.

Besigye was arrested on May 24 in Arua Park for holding a protest against the high commodity prices in the country.

The Buganda Road Magistrates Court charged Kizza Besigye with inciting violence on May 25th and set his cash bail at Shs30m.

Besigye has been on remand in Luzira Prison since last month after declining to pay bail money imposed on him saying it amounted to injustice. He then instructed his lawyers to appeal the Sh30m cash bail.