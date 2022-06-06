The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and her deputy Thomas Tayebwa are set to get Shs 2.1 billion (€525,000) for ceremonial cars. The ceremonial cars are the recommended mode of transport for the two heads of Parliament during national functions.

The two Mercedes Benz Model 55000L AMG Line 2022, are scheduled to be delivered this month. According to the quotation, the August House paid €157,500 and a balance of €367,500 awaits to be paid.

According to a letter to the Executive Director Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority, the current ceremonial cars are of 10 years old and are mechanically in unsound state and therefore are not fit to transport them.

According to the Parliamentary Commission, the situation is acute given the fact that parliament is to host two state functions; the State of the Nation Address and the National Budget Speech. “The parliamentary commission has twice tried to purchase these ceremonial vehicles but was unsuccessful on both times,” reads in part of the letter.

The commission said the first process was domestic bidding to procure the two ceremonial cars and the advert was placed in the New Vision but to their dismay, only one bid was received.

“Spear Motors was not successful because it quoted a price of Shs 2.9 billion that exceeded the pre-established survey estimates of Shs 2.8 billion as per the provision of section 74 (3) (a) of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets,” the commission said.