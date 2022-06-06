The Uganda Police Force has announced the recruitment of 850 probationer police constable vacancies for suitably qualified Ugandans between the ages of 18-23.

To join the police force, one is required to be a Ugandan citizen with a valid National Identity card, no criminal record, and an O’level certificate of education obtained not earlier than 2019 with at least four credits including Mathematics and English.

The applicants are urged to be ready to undertake the requisite 12 months training, ready to work for long hours in harsh conditions and also possess good communication skills, ready to work in any part of the country and must not be a former or serving officer in any of the armed forces.

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Jesse Kamunamwire who advertised on behalf of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) said that the applications must be delivered at the Police District or Divisional Headquarters not later than June 18, 2022.

“Handwritten applications addressed to the IGP accompanied by the certified copies of academic documents, photocopy of the National Identity Card, identity card of the previous school attended, three recent size passport size photos, and recommendations letters from LC1, LC111 and Resident District Commissioners of the respective districts,” AIGP Kamunamwire stated.

He added that only shortlisted candidates shall be invited for interviews on dates to be communicated. He however urged that any impersonation and presentation of any forged testimonials or any other forged documents shall lead to arrest and prosecution in courts of law.