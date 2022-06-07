Two students at Young Elite Primary School in Kasokoso and MH Junior School Nabbingo deliberately set their property in the school dormitories on fire because they were fed up with school.

The facts gathered indicated that on June 3rd, a 16-year primary 7 pupil, Mutwama Aminadabu, of Young Elite School, Kasokoso, packed his school items and returned home where he told his parents that he was no longer interested in school. They instead chased and forced him to return to school.

Upon reaching school, Mutwama set his properties on fire, which spread and burnt 7 other mattresses, clothes, school uniforms, 4 beds, 1 dispenser and part of the roof to the dormitory. Police said the suspect escaped from school and is still at large.

Stories Continues after ad

“It is fortunate that no pupils got injured since they were in class however, properties valued at approximately Shs10 million got burnt,” the Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said.

In a separate development, on June 4th at about 5 am, Muyanja Anani Aramathan, aged 11 and P.4 pupil of MH Junior School Nabbingo, informed his matron Nalwanga Cissy, about a fire outbreak in the dormitory.

“The matron found when the fire had just started burning the bed of Muyanja Anani and immediately put out by neighbors and the shool staff. A matchbox was recovered under the bed of Muyanja, who was fed up with the school and hated classes. He therefore, wanted to burn the school, so that they are sent home,” said Enanga.

The matter was reported to Kakungube Police by the Head teacher Nakhaima Aggrey.

Enanga said fires in schools can be a dramatic effect on the educational environment for the pupils and the staff. He urged Headteachers and school staff to closely watch out for pupils who have a dislike for classes and seek services of counsellors, parents and guardians, to help minimize the risks of arson in schools. “In addition, target hardening practices like deterring unauthorized entry into the school, buildings, ensure all combustible items are kept away from pupils and conducting fire risk assessments regularly,” he said.