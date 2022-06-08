Two Custodian board officials have been arrested by the State House Anti-corruption unit over forgery and obtaining money by false pretence.

Executive Secretary of Departed Asian Custodian Board George William Bizibu and his chief accountant were arrested over extorting money based on forged documents.

Bizibu who is believed to be frontman of Finance Minister Matia Kasaija has been at the centre the controversial sale of properties.

It is alleged that the duo are found of defrauding people by issuing false allocation letters and reciepts after extorting huge sums of money.

“@AntiGraft_SH in liaison with @PoliceUg have arrested both the Executive Secretary & the Accountant of the departed Asian property custodian board for falsely obtaining money from various persons while purporting to allocate them properties. #ExposeTheCorrupt,” State House Anti-corruption unit tweeted.