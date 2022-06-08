Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba meets Uhuru Kenyatta

The Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations and Commander Land Forces Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has visited Kenya’s president, His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta.

“It was an honour and pleasure to meet my big brother and friend President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi recently. I also delivered to him a special message from H.E Kaguta Museveni,” Muhoozi tweeted.

The General made the announcement to visit Kenya earlier via his twitter handle on 17th May, 2022 and promised that after the visit there will be a big party to celebrate the unity between Uganda and Kenya.

“To all my thousands of Kenyan followers and relatives I shall be in my second homeland next week to meet my big brother. After that we need to have a big party to celebrate the unity between Kenya and Uganda!” he earlier announced.

This is the second time Gen. Muhoozi visited Kenya since he last went there this year in January, where he was invited by H.E Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenyan president) during the inauguration of the Inland Container Depot in Naivasha.

The Commander has not only visited Kenya but also last year he visited Somalia where assessed UPDF troops in the newly liberated town of Bulo Marer, one of the major towns that were until recently still under the control of the terrorist group. He also congratulated all the troops and commanders that participated in battles for having done well and made UPDF proud.

Recently he visited Rwanda and held talks with President Kagame which yielded the restoration of bilateral ties between the two countries and the reopening of the Rwanda-Uganda border, which had been closed since 2019.