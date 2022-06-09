The 18 African ambassadors, alongside the Ambassadors’ Club to Israel who attended the event have discussed the potential benefits of the ever-expanding bond between Israel and Africa, and the ability to connect Israeli technological innovation in education, health and food security to the human capital, culture and resources of Africa.

The Mitrelli Group has been operating in Africa for decades, with 2,500 employees across the continent who are connected to local needs and lead vital projects in education, infrastructure, energy, water, construction, health, food, agriculture and more.

Mitrelli Groupfounder and president, Haim Taib, shared with the attendees the unique models that Mitrelli has developed over the years through its work in African countries, relying on home-grown Israeli technology, funding capabilities from international financial institutions, work with the public sector alongside local teams and impact investments that help strengthen and develop state-level communities.

Taib discussed the agricultural communities that Mitrelli has established throughout Angola, that are inspired by Israeli models of community residence. These projects have created an independent and sustainable local economy.

He commented, “The relationship between Israel and Africa is strategic with the potential for mutual growth. I have been committed to Africa for 30 years, the world has yet to recognize the continent’s potential as a global growth engine. Africa is the future. Cooperation in energy, the environment and food security can bring about the solutions the world needs today.”

President and founder of the Ambassadors’ Club of Israel, Yitzhak Eldanalso noted, “This gathering is very exciting. Israel should be a bridge to Africa. The small state of Israel has managed to bring progress in many diverse fields and this connection will be able to bring other successful projects to Africa.

Mitrelli introduced not only technology from Israel, but also community models that formed the basis for Zionism and the founding of the state; the Moshavim, Kibbutzim and youth villages.”

Haim Taib thanked those who attended the gathering and said, “Africa is the future of the world and I am committed to working with everyone here to establish strong and independent communities. We have everything we need in order to succeed together and we have a great love for Africa and those who live there.”