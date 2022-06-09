Uganda Police spokesperson Fred Enanga and the former deputy spokesperson of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Lt. Col. Deo Akiiki have been given Heroes’ Day medals.

Under the theme: ‘An opportunity to consolidate our efforts in securing Uganda’, the two were awarded along with 80 UPDF, Police officers and civilians. The 82 were awarded in various categories which included Damu medal, Nalubaale medal, golden jubilee medal and others.

Speaking at Kololo ceremonial grounds, the Prime Minister Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja who represented President Museveni applauded Eldard Medard Lutamaguzi and other individuals who contributed to the liberation war.

Stories Continues after ad

“By the time NRM captured power in 1986; Uganda had been thrown into turmoil by bankrupt leaders. Uganda endured quack leaders from 1962 to 1986. As a result, we ended up in a weak state. It wasn’t easy to build an army etc,” he said.

The president urged Ugandans to embrace the Parish Development Model (PDM) where Shs17 million has been allocated for every parish in the ending 2021/2022 financial year and Shs100m has been put in the budget for the year 2022/23.

“It is because of the determination of National Resistance Movement (NRM) to fight poverty and increase household income that we have now embarked on PDM, a new game-changer that will increase productivity to put money in the pockets of our people.”

Below are some of the awardees

Golden jubilee medal; It is awarded in recognition for their outstanding service and loyalty to the country.

DR. Justus Mwanje

Aduka Ochan Achan Mary

Adok Julie

Jemba Michael

Hajji Karungi Ali Salongo

Ms. Grace Tumubwine

Col. Gracious Akiiki Asiimwe

Col. John Bosco Asinguza

Kizza Birungi

Lt. Col. Bireju Asiga

Lt. Col. Benon Salaam Besigye

Capt. Oliver Mpono

Asawan Bin Matete

Sgt. Kabug Serena

Sgt. Nabadda Shamirah

Sgt. Agile Joveline

CP. Fred Enanga

Asp. Nyondo Paul

Asp. (Rtd) Lofonso Francis

Asp. (Rtd) Nimanya Godson

Nabajja Charles

Walusimbi Elie

Kimono Judith

Sgt. Moses Ssentalo

Aggrey Aturwanirire

Charles Ziraba

SSP. Ronald Kalaine

Anita Karungi

Ogwal Geoffrey

Nalubale Medal; Medal awarded to all civilian activists who have contributed towards the political development of Uganda either through armed struggle or civil disobedience and otherwise right from colonial times to date.

Lokodi Luse

Namwanje Dezirate

Ndigire Arnest (RiP)

Nsubuga Nakintu

George William

Nakiwala Anita

Yuda Katundu

Olalobo Tom

Hamidu Daphne

Balambi Ruth Seguya

John Kirabo

Muihwa John

Kawooya Francis

Damu Medal; Medal awarded to any member of the Defence Forces who was wounded in action against the enemy and to all officers’ men and women killed in action during the liberation struggles.

Capt. Kafuma Alophonso

Capt. Dorcus Okule

ASSP. Lubega Samuel Nsamba

Corp. Anwa Francis

Luwero Triangle Medal

Namusisi Rehema

Hon. Bwanika John Ddungu

Lt. Col. Mwoye Sekurima

Christopher Kisakye Sekabembe

Charles Nyakana

Jango Tabu

Samuel Nyakabale

Lt. Isaac Kweyagala

John Bahebwa

Patrick Kabubaka

Baryatuha Ramathan

Mirimo Augustine

Ssekitoleko Sulaiman

Rwasande Enock

Gold medal; awarded to police officers who have served for more than 30 years.

Okurut Jacob Omoding

Taka Mary

Ouma James

Owal Damalie

Silver Police Medals. The medal is awarded to the police officers who have served in police for 20years.

Lumbeya Miriam

Amos Regina

Honorary Service medal

Salongo Bulera

Mulumba Deogratius