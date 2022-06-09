Uganda Police spokesperson Fred Enanga and the former deputy spokesperson of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Lt. Col. Deo Akiiki have been given Heroes’ Day medals.
Under the theme: ‘An opportunity to consolidate our efforts in securing Uganda’, the two were awarded along with 80 UPDF, Police officers and civilians. The 82 were awarded in various categories which included Damu medal, Nalubaale medal, golden jubilee medal and others.
Speaking at Kololo ceremonial grounds, the Prime Minister Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja who represented President Museveni applauded Eldard Medard Lutamaguzi and other individuals who contributed to the liberation war.
“By the time NRM captured power in 1986; Uganda had been thrown into turmoil by bankrupt leaders. Uganda endured quack leaders from 1962 to 1986. As a result, we ended up in a weak state. It wasn’t easy to build an army etc,” he said.
The president urged Ugandans to embrace the Parish Development Model (PDM) where Shs17 million has been allocated for every parish in the ending 2021/2022 financial year and Shs100m has been put in the budget for the year 2022/23.
“It is because of the determination of National Resistance Movement (NRM) to fight poverty and increase household income that we have now embarked on PDM, a new game-changer that will increase productivity to put money in the pockets of our people.”
Below are some of the awardees
Golden jubilee medal; It is awarded in recognition for their outstanding service and loyalty to the country.
DR. Justus Mwanje
Aduka Ochan Achan Mary
Adok Julie
Jemba Michael
Hajji Karungi Ali Salongo
Ms. Grace Tumubwine
Col. Gracious Akiiki Asiimwe
Col. John Bosco Asinguza
Kizza Birungi
Lt. Col. Bireju Asiga
Lt. Col. Benon Salaam Besigye
Capt. Oliver Mpono
Asawan Bin Matete
Sgt. Kabug Serena
Sgt. Nabadda Shamirah
Sgt. Agile Joveline
CP. Fred Enanga
Asp. Nyondo Paul
Asp. (Rtd) Lofonso Francis
Asp. (Rtd) Nimanya Godson
Nabajja Charles
Walusimbi Elie
Kimono Judith
Sgt. Moses Ssentalo
Aggrey Aturwanirire
Charles Ziraba
SSP. Ronald Kalaine
Anita Karungi
Ogwal Geoffrey
Nalubale Medal; Medal awarded to all civilian activists who have contributed towards the political development of Uganda either through armed struggle or civil disobedience and otherwise right from colonial times to date.
Lokodi Luse
Namwanje Dezirate
Ndigire Arnest (RiP)
Nsubuga Nakintu
George William
Nakiwala Anita
Yuda Katundu
Olalobo Tom
Hamidu Daphne
Balambi Ruth Seguya
John Kirabo
Muihwa John
Kawooya Francis
Damu Medal; Medal awarded to any member of the Defence Forces who was wounded in action against the enemy and to all officers’ men and women killed in action during the liberation struggles.
Capt. Kafuma Alophonso
Capt. Dorcus Okule
ASSP. Lubega Samuel Nsamba
Corp. Anwa Francis
Luwero Triangle Medal
Namusisi Rehema
Hon. Bwanika John Ddungu
Lt. Col. Mwoye Sekurima
Christopher Kisakye Sekabembe
Charles Nyakana
Jango Tabu
Samuel Nyakabale
Lt. Isaac Kweyagala
John Bahebwa
Patrick Kabubaka
Baryatuha Ramathan
Mirimo Augustine
Ssekitoleko Sulaiman
Rwasande Enock
Gold medal; awarded to police officers who have served for more than 30 years.
Okurut Jacob Omoding
Taka Mary
Ouma James
Owal Damalie
Silver Police Medals. The medal is awarded to the police officers who have served in police for 20years.
Lumbeya Miriam
Amos Regina
Honorary Service medal
Salongo Bulera
Mulumba Deogratius