Determined to boost digital inclusion in the country, MTN Uganda has today launched Kabode Supa smartphone under its “pay Mpola Mpola” device financings that allows customers to pay for their smartphone in installments.

With an initial deposit of only Shs 99,000, a customer can walk away with the Kabode Supa smartphone and make monthly, weekly or daily installments as low as Shs 833 for six months to own the device.

In addition, the Kabode Supa comes with 2GB free MTN data every month for the next seven months upon purchase. All data bundle purchases made in the first 3 months also come with 100% bonus.

MTN Kabode Supa is an internet-enabled smartphone with a 5 inch screen, 3GB RAM, 8GB memory space, 2Mega Pixels (MP) front camera and 8 MP back camera with a long battery life.

The handset is the newest addition to the company’s family of the Kabode smartphones purchased through the mpola mpola scheme.

Commenting about the new smartphone in Kampala today, Ian Mugambe, Segment Manager, MTN Uganda said the device financing scheme “mpola mpola”, aims to ensure that everyone has access to ICT and digital services, noting that the Kabode Supa is the latest smartphone MTN is offering customers on these favorable and affordable payment terms

“At MTN, we believe that everyone deserves to enjoy the benefits of a modern connected life so we are excited to champion smartphone adoption and penetration in Uganda in order to witness the next chapter in Uganda’s digital inclusion journey,” he said.

In 2020, MTN Uganda introduced a device financing scheme dubbed ‘mpola mpola’ with the aim of ensuring affordability of handsets for Ugandans across the country through accepting payment in installments.

The MTN Kabode Supa smartphone is available at all MTN shops countrywide. Upon payment of the initial deposit of Shs99,000, the customers goes away with their phone and completes payment through instalments of Shs 833 daily, Shs6,250 weekly or Shs25,000 for the monthly instalment option.