Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU) in partnership with the Capital One Group (COG), have today launched the first-ever survey on the state of public relations in the country.

The survey is meant to offer an excellent opportunity to public relations practitioners in the private and public sectors, members of the academia, journalists and other stakeholders to provide their views on how public relations is currently understood, the challenges the industry faces, how they are connecting with journalists, allocating budgets, measuring success, and using technology and tools in 2022.

The findings of the survey will be launched on July 15, 2022 as part of the commemorative events for the International World public relations day, a day dedicated to recognize and celebrate the public relations and communications industry, and build a unified global agenda towards making the world understand and utilize PR better.

Stories Continues after ad

The findings will also assist PRAU create a strategic roadmap towards addressing the issues raised from the survey as the industry seeks statutory recognition from the government.

“We are convinced that the findings of this survey will set a clear path of where the industry needs to improve while contributing to the strategic growth of public relations in Uganda,” said Charlene Mugalula, the Public Relations Manager at Capital One Group.

The PRAU president Stephen Mwanga said that they committed to ensure this activity is executed in one month. And as usual, they call upon professional public relations practitioners to fully participate in the survey, whose findings will greatly contribute to the growth of the PR industry.

“As the governing council of the Public Relations Association of Uganda, we are honoured to partner with Capital One Group to launch this project that we strongly believe will greatly contribute to the association’s effort to streamline PR practice in the country. This is part of the GCs strategy to institutionalize the public relations industry in Uganda,” Mwanga said.

The survey will target PR practitioners or specialists as respondents from both the public and private sectors and members of professional associations such as the Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU), the Government Communicators Forum (GCOF), Members of Chartered Institute of Public Relations, Uganda Marketer Society (UMS), Uganda Journalists Union (UJU), the Uganda Journalists Association (UJA) and members of the academia among others.