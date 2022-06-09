The Uganda Premier League board has set the tentative date for the 2021/22 end of season awards.

Peter Kibazo, a UPL Board member, said the awards will be held on June 16th 2022 but added that due to various logistical reasons, it may be pushed few days ahead.

The League also confirmed the fans’ involvement in selection of the best performers for the season.

League manager Paul Kabaikaramu emphasized that all awards will decided on Credibility, Quality Accolades and Fan Involvement an explained how the fans will be part.

“The Public (fans) will nominate their best selection (player for example), then the panel will choose three players per category from the fans selection, then the public and other stakeholders will vote on the three nominees before the winner is announced on the Technical Panel.”

The awards return for the first time since the 2016/17 season when KCCA FC striker Geoffrey Sserunkuma was crowned the best player of the season.

Kibazo was full of praise for the awards main sponsors Pilsner.

“We have journeyed with Pilsner for the past seasons,” he started. “They have tested the waters; we started with individual awards for certain games – Pilsner Man of the Match – and that has been a success, and we are glad to have these season awards back,” he said.

The proposed venue for the awards that will climax an exciting season won by Vipers is Kati Kati Gardens in Lugogo.

The biggest award is the Player of the season which will go to the Best Player of the 2021/22 season, SUPL Finest XI (Best Eleven of the season) and Platinum Award are the other categories.

Best Goalkeeper, Defender, Midfielder and Coach of the season will be recognised.

Best young player, Top scorer (player with most goals), Most Assists, Fair Play team, Players’ Player (voted for by players), Coaches’ Player (voted by coaches).

The League Secretariat said they will in the due course release a voting link for the fans to use.

The Categories for the Pilsner Lager SUPL Season Awards:

Player of the Season

Top Goal scorer of the season

Most Assists of the season

Midfielder of the season

Defender of the season

Goalkeeper of the season

Coach of the season

Young Player of the season

Players’ player of the season

Coaches’ Player of the season

Fair Play Team of the season

UPL Best XI

Platinum Award