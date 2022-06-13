The Electoral Commission is compiling a Register of Women Residents in each village/cell across Uganda to enable all willing female residents aged 18 years and above, to register in order to participate in Women Councils and Committees Elections, 2022, within their respective villages.

The compilation (registration) exercise commenced on Friday 10th June 2022 and was scheduled to close today, Monday, 13th June 2022.

However, due to higher numbers of applicants at some registration centers since the beginning of this exercise, and requests from key stakeholders in the electoral process, the Electoral Commission has found it necessary and taken a decision to extend the compilation (registration) period for four (4) more days, starting from Tuesday 14th June and ending on Friday 17th June 2022, after which, there will be no further extension.

The exercise will continue to be conducted at registration centers in each village/cell throughout Uganda, starting from 8:00am to 6:00pm, throughout the extended period.

The chairperson of EC, Justice Byabakama Mugenyi Simon said the purpose of this extension is to provide an opportunity for all eligible women who have not yet registered to do so.

He added that registration of female residents in each village throughout Uganda will not be conducted after Friday 17th June 2022.

The general public has been further reminded to carefully note the following:

Only willing Ugandan females of eighteen (18) years and above, who are residents in their respective cells/villages are eligible to register.

The registration exercise shall be for the purpose of electing the Village Women’s Executive Committee.

The village women residents shall be registered in a customized Register Book provided by the Electoral Commission.

A person appearing for registration shall be required to provide the following particulars to the Village Election Official: Names, National Identity Number or Application ID Number, Age, Gender, and Village of Residence.

The registration exercise shall be free of charge.