The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has announced that it is recruiting 10,000 Ugandans into the army beginning June 18th to July 4, 2022.

The General Recruitment targeting 8300 will start on 18th June and end on 4th July in various districts across the country.

Special recruitment of 100 medical personnel will take place from 30th June to 1st July at Kololo Airstrip while for 1,000 drivers and mechanics at Gadhafi Barracks Jinja. The recruitment of 600 Airforce will be at Kololo Ceremonial grounds.

The UPDF spokesperson Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye said applicants have to be between 18-25 years for general recruitment, or 18-30 if they are to enlist as a professional.

He added that they must be single with no children to avoid family distractions.

Applicants must be citizens of Uganda holding an original national ID, with minimum of S.4 or S.6 certificates and a medical examination report.

Professionals for special recruitment should be holders of Degrees/or Diplomas in Medicine, engineering, chemistry, education or possess qualifications in vocational skills.

All applicants must be of good character and should have supportive letters from LCs and GISOs.