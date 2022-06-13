The organizers of the Pilsner Uganda Premier League season awards have released the nominees for 2021/22 season.

Apart from the Young Player of the Season category, the league winners Vipers SC have at least a player nominated in each category.

In the MVP category, Ceaser Manzoki who finished as the league’s top scorer with 18 goals battles teammate Milton Karisa and Onduparaka’s Muhammad Shaban for the gong.

Roberto Oliviera leads the charge in the coach of the season along with BUL’s Alex Isabirye and Busoga United’s Abbey Kikomeko while Fabien Mutombora is in the Goalkeeper of the season category.

Bobosi Byaruhanga and Siraje Sentamu are also in the Midfielder of the season category, Halid Lwaliwa and Livingstone Mulondo in the Defender of the Season Category as well.

The award winners will be announced on Thursday June 16 at Kati Kati Resturant in Kampala.

Nominees per Category

Player of the Season

Cesar Manzoki (Vipers)

Milton Karisa (Vipers)

Muhammad Shaban (Onduparaka)

Coach of the Season

Roberto Oliveira (Vipers)

Alex Isabirye (BUL FC)

Abbey Kikomeko (Busoga United)

Goalkeeper of the Season

Alionzi Nafian (URA)

Fabien Mutombora (Vipers)

Richard Anyama (Arua Hill SC)

Defender of the Season

Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers)

Livingstone Mulondo (Vipers)

Bright Joseph Vvuni (Arua Hill)

Midfielder of the Season

Marvin Joseph Youngman (Soltilo Bright Stars)

Siraje Ssentamu (Vipers)

Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers)

Forward of the Season

Cesar Manzoki (Vipers)

Yunus Sentamu (Vipers)

Muhammad Shaban (Onduparaka)

Young Player of the Season

Denis Otim (Express)

Emmanuel Oketch (Onduparaka)

Rashid Kawawa (Arua Hill)