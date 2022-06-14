The former presidential Candidate Dr Kizza Besigye has been arrested again for protesting the skyrocketing prices of commodities in the country.

He was arrested and detained at Central Police Station (CPS) after resurfacing downtown earlier in the afternoon.

Besigye was mobilizing the Ugandans to stand out and task President Yoweri Museveni to make thorough explanations when he had not done anything about the shooting prices of commodities.

“Stand out they can’t imprison all us and when they take up to prisons, they will release us but we can’t allow this to continue,” he said adding that, “Museveni advises us to eat cassava yet he is doing the opposite.”

He accused Museveni of asking for supplementary budgets and leaving Ugandans to longish in poverty.

This is the second time in three weeks Besigye has been arrested for protesting the high commodity prices in Kampala. On May 24, he was arrested and remanded to Luzira prsion on May 25 after declining to pay Shs 30 million cash.

However on June 6th, Justice Micheal Elubu reduced the amount from Shs 30 million to only Shs 3 million and was released on bail until today.

Mr. Matia Kasaija, the Minister for Finance Planning and Economic Development has since linked the skyrocketing price of commodities to high prices of fuel and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Currently, most of the prices of essential commodities in the country have doubled.

Dating from 2011, Besigye has spearheaded various protests in the country. Following his defeat in the 2011 presidential elections, he led the famous walk to walk campaign protesting the high prices of food and fuel.