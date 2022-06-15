Television personalities Daniel Lutaaya and Benson Ongom from Next Media have thrown in the towel indicating they are leaving the station despite pleadings from senior managers including Kin Karisa himself.

Lutaya has been reporting news but majorly in investigations while Ongom is the lead regional reporter for the station based in northern Uganda.

Sources at the Naguru-based media house say both have refused to yield to pleas from management not to go but “It seems the package negotiated on the other side is handsome” said a source.

Reports further indicate the two have remained tightlipped on where they are headed to but sources said they could be heading to NTV.